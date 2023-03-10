Media Advisory: WV Press sharing photos of WVSSAC Girls Basketball Tournament; Effort courtesy of Mister Bee Potato Chips

WV Press News Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association will again be providing newspapers with photos of each basketball game at the WVSSAC Girls and Boys State Basketball tournaments. The effort covers all five days, including Saturday’s championship games.

The photos are being provided as a member service as no charge. At least two photos from each game will be distributed by email and also posted on WVPress.org. The photos will be emailed as soon as possible after the game to the WVPA editors email list and no later than at the end day and evening sessions.

To have photos emailed directly to sports staffers, please send the email addresses to [email protected].

This year’s effort to have photographers at each game is being supported by Mister Bee Potato Chips, the Only Potato Chip Made in West Virginia.

On behalf of the WV Newspaper Industry, the WV Press Association thanks Mary Anne Ketelsen and Rob Graham of Mister Bee for the company’s support of community newspapers and student athletes.

Here are photos galleries with new pictures added daily:

THURSDAY

Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Hampshire’s Della Knight (12) goes up for a shot as North Marion’s Olivia Toland (4) defends during the West Virginia girls AAA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips North Marion’s Olivia Toland (4) goes up for a shot as Hampshire’s Liz Pryor (21), Carisma Shanholtz (34) and Mulledy Cook (13) defend during the West Virginia girls AAA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Hampshire’s Izzy Blomquist (10) drives past North Marion’s Addie Elliott (2) during the West Virginia girls AAA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips North Marion’s Emma Freels (1) goes up for a shot as Hampshire’s Jaden Kerns (14) defends during the West Virginia girls AAA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Charleston.

WEDNESDAY

Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Wheeling Central Catholic’s Addie Payton (11) drives to the basket as Charleston Catholic’s Claire Mullen (2) defends during the West Virginia girls AA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Charleston Catholic’s Mary Rushworth (10) blocks a shot attempt by Wheeling Central Catholic’s Addie Payton (11) during the West Virginia girls AA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Charleston Catholic’s Annie Cimino (3) goes up for a shot during the West Virginia girls AA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Wheeling Central Catholic’s Brook Edge (14) goes up for a shot as Charleston Catholic’s Claire Mullen (2) and Annie Cimino (3) defend during the West Virginia girls AA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Charleston.

Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Tulsa’s Emily Artrip (1) goes up for a shot as Tucker County’s Ericka Zirk (30) and Kadie Colebank (41) defend during the West Virginia girls single-A quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Tucker County’s Kadie Colebank (41) goes up for a shot as Tolsia’s Amber Stevens (45) defends during the West Virginia girls single-A quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Tucker County’s Addie Hicks (12) goes up for a shot as Tolsia’s Julie Young (12) and Amber Stevens (45) defend during the West Virginia girls single-A quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Tolsia’s Amber Stevens (45) goes up for a shot as Tucker County’s Kadie Colebank (41) defends during the West Virginia girls single-A quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Charleston.

Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Frankfort’s Arin Lease (12) goes up for a shot as Summers County’s Sullivan Pivont (13) defends during the West Virginia girls AA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Summers County’s Grace Harvey (42) goes up for a shot as Frankfort’s Larae Grove (10) defends during the West Virginia girls AA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Summers County’s Abby Persinger (32) goes up for a shot as Frankfort’s Jillian Alt (45) and Larae Grove (10) defend during the West Virginia girls AA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Frankfort’s Jillian Alt (45) is blocked by Summers County’s Sullivan Pivont (13) during the West Virginia girls AA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Charleston.

TUESDAY

Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Cabell Midland’s Sophi Aldridge (3) drives past Spring Mills defender Olivia Bolduc (12) during the West Virginia girls AAAA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Spring Mills’ Olivia Bolduc (12) drives past Cabell Midland’s Becca Conrad (22) during the West Virginia girls AAAA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Spring Mills’ Kilah Dandridge (32) goes up for a shot as Cabell Midland’s Jayda Allie (15) defends during the West Virginia girls AAAA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Cabell Midland’s Josie Graves (5) goes up for a shot as Spring Mills’ Mya Griffin (23) and Reagan Edsell (3) defend during the West Virginia girls AAAA quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Charleston.

Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Cameron’s Ashlynn Van Tassell (44) goes up for a shot during the West Virginia girls single-A quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Pendleton County’s Avery Townsend (11) goes up for a shot as Cameron’s Ashlee Dobbs (13) defends during the West Virginia girls single-A quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Pendleton County’s Ana Young (5) goes up for a shot as Cameron’s Maci Neely (21) and Ashlyn Van Tassell (44) defend during the West Virginia girls single-A quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Charleston. Marcus Constantino / Courtesy Mister Bee Potato Chips Cameron’s Maci Neely (21) goes up for a shot over Pendleton County defender Baylee Beachler (40) during the West Virginia girls single-A quarterfinal game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Charleston.