Media Advisory: West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine to host roundtable event with Rahul Gupta, M.D., director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy

Saturday’s roundtable related to substance use disorder and recovery

LEWISBURG, W.Va — The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) has issued the following media advisory:

Rahul Gupta, M.D.

The media is invited to attend a roundtable event with Rahul Gupta, M.D., a native of West Virginia and the first physician to serve as the director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy, which is a component of the Executive Office of the President.

What : Roundtable discussion related to substance use disorder and recovery

When : Saturday, June 10, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Where : Conference Center on the second floor of the WVSOM Student Center, WVSOM campus in Lewisburg, W.Va.

During a visit to Lewisburg, Dr. Gupta will meet with WVSOM students and 25 local physicians and individuals who impact local health care. Dr. Gupta and WVSOM staff will be available for interviews.

Members of the media are encouraged to contact Marilea Butcher at 304-647-6367 ([email protected]) or Tiffany Wright at 304-793-6569 ([email protected]) in the Marketing and Communications Office if they would like to attend.