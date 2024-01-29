MEDIA ADVISORY: West Virginia Press Association hosting Media Social event on Feb. 1

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association will be hosting the annual Media Social event on Thursday, February 1.

The Media Social will be held at the Culture Center, located on the grounds of the West Virginia Capitol Complex, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Journalists from print and broadcast media are invited to attend and meet and speak with members of the West Virginia Legislature as well as other state officials.

The event is free to attend. Food will be provided by The Olive Tree.

“We look forward to this event because it gives journalists, legislators and business leaders the chance to network and mingle in a relaxed setting,” said West Virginia Press Association Executive Director Betsy Miles. “We encourage everyone to attend.”

No registration is required. For more information, contact Betsy Miles at [email protected].