Media Advisory: West Virginia Education Summit features Katherine Resteiner from Intel Capital today

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Education Alliance completes the 2020 West Virginia Education Summit today with the last of three virtual “power summits,” held Oct. 14, 20 and 22.

Today’s final presentation features a keynote address and presentations exploring the importance of career readiness:

— Champion Keynote: Katherine Resteiner, Chief of Staff for Intel Capital

— Practice and Policy Guest Speakers: Daniella Mezera, PhD., Senior Policy Fellow for ExcelinEd

— Virtual Student Expo: Ben Franklin Career Center from Kanawha County

This event is open to all media to cover. To receive free media registration or request a media interview, contact Emily Pratt of The Education Alliance at 304-342-7849 or [email protected]. Recordings of the Education Summit will be available at EducationAlliance.org/Summit after the event.

What: Eighth Annual West Virginia Education Summit Welcomes Katherine Resteiner from Intel Capital

When: Thursday, Oct. 22, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Zoom Webinar (registration required)

Contact Emily Pratt at [email protected] to receive free registration