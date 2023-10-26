Media Advisory: West Virginia American Water to host Community Open House

WV Press Release Sharing
WHAT: West Virginia American Water will be hosting a Community Open House. The company’s new customers in the Eastern Panhandle will have the opportunity to meet members of the West Virginia American Water team and learn more about their new water and wastewater service provider. Representatives will be available from West Virginia American Water’s external affairs, operations, water quality, source water protection, customer service and human resources teams. Light refreshments will be available.
WHO: Event is open to the media and public
WHEN: Wednesday, November 1, from 5-7 p.m.
WHERE: T.A. Lowery Elementary School Gym
103 Shenandoah Junction Rd
Shenandoah Junction, WV 25442
INTERVIEWS: Robert Burton, President, West Virginia American Water
Stephanie Reel, Operations Manager, West Virginia American Water
MEDIA CONTACTS: Megan Hannah, Sr. Manager, Government & External Affairs
West Virginia American Water
(304) 380-8455