Media Advisory: West Virginia American Water to host Community Open House

WHAT: West Virginia American Water will be hosting a Community Open House. The company’s new customers in the Eastern Panhandle will have the opportunity to meet members of the West Virginia American Water team and learn more about their new water and wastewater service provider. Representatives will be available from West Virginia American Water’s external affairs, operations, water quality, source water protection, customer service and human resources teams. Light refreshments will be available.

WHO: Event is open to the media and public

WHEN: Wednesday, November 1, from 5-7 p.m.

WHERE: T.A. Lowery Elementary School Gym

103 Shenandoah Junction Rd

Shenandoah Junction, WV 25442

INTERVIEWS: Robert Burton, President, West Virginia American Water

Stephanie Reel, Operations Manager, West Virginia American Water

MEDIA CONTACTS: Megan Hannah, Sr. Manager, Government & External Affairs

West Virginia American Water

[email protected]

(304) 380-8455