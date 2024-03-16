MEDIA ADVISORY: W.Va. Governor and GameChanger Head Coach Jim Justice to visit Parkersburg High School March 18

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — West Virginia Governor and GameChanger Head Coach Jim Justice will visit Parkersburg High School at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 18, to address Parkersburg High and Van Devender Middle School students and to see first-hand the progress of the GameChanger Opioid and Substance Misuse prevention education program being implemented in both schools. The Governor will also show the award-winning GameChanger-produced film One Pill Can Kill and will receive a check from Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce to be used for the GameChanger Opioid and Substance Misuse prevention education program in Parkersburg City Schools.

GameChanger is currently being implemented in a total of 55 elementary, middle, and high schools spanning 18 counties in West Virginia. The Program is the first of its kind in the nation and results from a service agreement between GameChanger and the world-renowned Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. One Pill Can Kill is available free of charge to all middle and high schools in the state; the 34-minute national and international award-winning documentary addresses the deadly Fentanyl issue and the dangers of playing Russian Roulette by purchasing counterfeit pills over the internet or on the street.

WHO: Governor and GameChanger Head Coach Jim Justice; Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce; Wood County Superintendent of Schools Christie Willis; Parkersburg High School Principal Kenny DeMoss; Van Devender Middle School Principal Kurt Echard; GameChanger Executive Director Joe Boczek; and GameChanger Regional Prevention Manager Shelly Mize.

WHAT: Address students, faculty and staff about the deadly Fentanyl and Opioid and Substance Misuse epidemic, show the award-winning prevention education documentary One Pill Can Kill; receive a check from Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce to be used for the continued implementation of the GameChanger prevention education program in Wood County Schools and to see the first hand the progress of the GameChanger Opioid and Substance Misuse prevention education program.

WHEN: Monday, March 18, 2024, at 11:00 a.m.

WHERE: Parkersburg High School Fieldhouse, 1039-1099 20th St., Parkersburg, WV 26101

About GameChanger:

GameChanger is a student-powered, substance misuse prevention movement. The GameChanger Initiative focuses on building school environments that curb student drug use by implementing, monitoring and sustaining GameChanger Student Peer Leadership Programs, while empowering youth to make healthy choices as they prepare to be our leaders of tomorrow. Learn more about GameChanger here:www.gamechangerusa.org