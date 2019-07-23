MEDIA ADVISORY: W.Va. Gov. Justice visiting Marshall County Wednesday at 1 p.m.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice will visit Marshall County on Wednesday to discuss secondary road.
WHO: Gov. Jim Justice, Department of Transportation leaders.
WHAT: Press conference in Marshall County to update the public on secondary road maintenance work occurring locally and across the state.
WHEN: Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 1 p.m.
WHERE: Division of Highways District Six Headquarters
1 Dot Dr, Moundsville, WV 26041