MEDIA ADVISORY: W.Va. Gov. Justice to hold press conference on road bond sale, November revenue numbers

Presser on Friday, Dec. 6, at 1:30 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice will hold a press conference to discuss the state’s recent sale of $600 million in General Obligation State Road Bonds as part of the Governor’s Roads To Prosperity program. Gov. Justice will be joined by leaders with the Department of Revenue to discuss both the bond sale and November revenue collections.

WHO: Gov. Jim Justice, West Virginia Department of Revenue officials

WHEN: Friday, December 6, 2019, at 1:30 p.m.

WHERE: Governor’s Reception Room, West Wing, State Capitol