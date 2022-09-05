Media Advisory: W.Va. First Lady Cathy Justice to announce launch of Communities In Schools website Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The office of the Governor of West Virginia has issued the following media advisory:

First Lady Cathy Justice

WHO: First Lady Cathy Justice, West Virginia Superintendent of Schools David L. Roach, Deputy Superintendent Michele Blatt, Communities In Schools Advisory Council Chair and WV Board of Education Member Debra Sullivan, Cynthia Sorsaia and Tracy Komorowski from the WV Department of Education, Vicki Shannon and Serena Nichols from the Office of First Lady Justice.



WHAT: The First Lady will announce the launch of a new website to support Communities In Schools West Virginia.



WHEN: Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 10:30 a.m.

All West Virginians are welcome to watch a livestream of this announcement at the following links:

YouTube: https://youtu.be/GqVjbeuItEs

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WVFirstLady