Media Advisory: W.Va. Business Trade Associations to host ‘Above Ground Storage Tank Conference’ Thursday in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – With the goal of developing a better understanding of the rules and regulations governing above ground storage tanks in West Virginia, multiple state business trade associations have partnered to host a forum to discuss the issue on Thursday, Nov. 14th from 9am-2pm at the Four Points Sheraton in Charleston.

Traci Nelson, President of the WV Oil Marketers & Grocers Association and one of the conference hosts, said, “All of the groups involved have members who have had issues with aboveground storage tanks (ASTs) since the rules were put in place in response to the 2014 Water Crisis. This event will feature representatives from the WV Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) and the business community and we look forward to an informative and productive discussion.”

Nelson said discussion will center on the interpretation of AST rules and current enforcement practices, as well as common issues being seen by the WV DEP.

Media are encouraged to attend.

The event is being hosted by WV Oil Marketers & Grocers Association, Independent Oil & Gas Association, WV Oil & Natural Gas Association, WV Business & Industry Council, WV Coal Association and the Contractors Association of WV.

For additional information, contact Traci Nelson at (304) 343-5500, or visit the Web site at www.Omegawv.com.