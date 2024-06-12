MEDIA ADVISORY: W.Va. Army National Guard to hold Army Birthday Ruck March

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Army National Guard will be holding a ruck march and run celebrating the United States Army 249th Birthday at the West Virginia State Capitol, June 14, 2024, from 7:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Participants will be meeting at the Veterans Memorial at the Capitol and will conduct the ruck march and run around Capitol grounds. The ruck march and run will be the kick-off event for formal ceremonies later in the day also being held at the Capitol.

Media partners are invited to cover the event.

WHO: Members of the West Virginia Army National Guard

WHAT: United States Army 249th Birthday Celebration Ruck March/Run

WHEN: Friday, June 14, 2024, beginning at 7:00 a.m. until approximately 8:30 a.m.

WHERE: West Virginia State Capitol Complex.

MEDIA POC: The primary onsite point of contact will be Ms. Zoe Morris, WVNG Public Affairs Specialist, (304) 382-9282 (cell), (304) 561-6689 (office)

Additional Information: https://www.army.mil/1775/