Media Advisory: U.S. Congresswoman Miller to hold economic development roundtable on Friday

WASHINGTON D.C. – At 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, Congresswoman Carol Miller, R-W.Va., will hold an economic development roundtable discussion with Greenbrier County government and business leaders in White Sulphur Springs.

This event is open to the press. 

WHAT: Economic Roundtable in Greenbrier County 

WHEN: 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.

                Oct. 11, 2019

WHERE: White Sulphur Springs City Hall  

                   589 Main St. W

                    White Sulphur Springs, WV 24986

