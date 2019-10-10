Media Advisory: U.S. Congresswoman Miller to hold economic development roundtable on Friday
WASHINGTON D.C. – At 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, Congresswoman Carol Miller, R-W.Va., will hold an economic development roundtable discussion with Greenbrier County government and business leaders in White Sulphur Springs.
This event is open to the press.
WHAT: Economic Roundtable in Greenbrier County
WHEN: 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Oct. 11, 2019
WHERE: White Sulphur Springs City Hall
589 Main St. W
White Sulphur Springs, WV 24986