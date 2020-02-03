Media Advisory: Second Chance Dental Program Award set for 9 a.m. Feb. 4

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mountain State Oral and Facial Surgery has issued the following media advisory:

Mountain State Oral & Facial Surgery’s Second Chance program is designed to provide an opportunity for residents of Charleston, Kanawha City, Hurricane (Teays Valley), Huntington, Parkersburg, and Beckley, WV, and Ashland, KY, to receive a free full-arch restoration. The innovative full-arch restoration treatment is designed to restore the oral health and function of patients who suffer from extensive decay.

Who: Mountain State Oral and Facial Surgery – Tara Comer at 304-550-3695 or TComer@mtstateoms.com

What/Why: To announce this year’s recipient of their Second Chance Program — https://www.mtstateoms.com/secondchance

When: 9 a.m. Tuesday, February 4th

Where: The Kanawha City office of Mountain State Oral and Facial Surgery, 4307 MacCorkle Avenue, S.E. Charleston, WV 25304