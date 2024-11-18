MEDIA ADVISORY: Schools in Randolph County becoming GameChanger schools

ELKINS, W.Va. — A press conference is being held to announce a Public/Private Partnership between GameChanger, Randolph County Schools, The City of Elkins, The Randolph County Commission and MegaCorp.

Who: GameChanger Founder and Executive Director Joe Boczek, Randolph County Superintendent of Schools Shawn Dilly, Elkins Mayor Jerry Marco, Randolph County Commissioners Cris Siler, MegaCorp Sales Director Dave Kubichek and MegaCorp Corporate Recruiter Jessica Legg

What: Through the efforts of GameChanger, Randolph County Schools, the city of Elkins, the Randolph County Commission and MegaCorp, Tygarts Valley Middle/High School, Elkins Middle School and Elkins High School are becoming GameChanger Schools for the 2024-2025 school year.

When: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, beginning at 11:00 am

Where: Randolph County Board of Education, 40 11th St., Elkins, WV 26241

About GameChanger: GameChanger is a student-powered substance misuse prevention movement focusing on building school environments that curb drug use by implementing, monitoring and sustaining GameChanger Student Peer Leadership Programs, while empowering youth to make healthy choices as they prepare to be our leaders of tomorrow.

Learn more about GameChanger: www.gamechangerusa.org

Contact Information: Joe Boczek, [email protected] ; (304) 288-5924