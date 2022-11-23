Media Advisory: Preview planned Dec. 1 for USA Diving Winter National Championships in Morgantown

WV Press Association to host 2 p.m. zoom call on Dec. 1 for roundtable discussion of event

WV Press News-Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — All members of the media are invited to join a virtual roundtable discussion next week of the 2022 USA Diving Winter National Championships, which are being held Dec. 14-18 at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown.

The roundtable zoom is set for Thursday, Dec. 1, at 2 p.m. The zoom link will be shared with the media through West Virginia Press Association. Contact Don Smith at [email protected] or 304-550-0454. Information on participants on the zoom call will be shared next week.

The WVPA, in conjunction with the West Virginia Department of Tourism, USA Diving, Mylan Park Aquatic Center and Visit Mountaineer Country Convention and Visitors Bureau, is hosting the virtual roundtable to give state media an insight into this national event.

Event Details:

Date: Dec 14 @ 10 a.m. until Dec. 18 @ 5:30 pm. Cost: $12 – $80

Website: https://www.visitmountaineercountry.com/2022-usa-diving-winter-national-championships/

Location: Mylan Park500 Mylan Park Lane, Morgantown, WV 26508 United States + Google Map

Phone:304-973-9733

In terms of public attendance for the event, ticket holders will gain access to the facility for the day or the entire event depending on the ticket choice.