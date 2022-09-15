Media Advisory: News conference scheduled Friday at 1 p.m. in Charleston , W.Va., for multi-billion-dollar economic development announcement

U.S. Senator Manchin, Governor Justice, Economic Development Secretary Carmichael to participate

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Press Association is sharing the following media advisory:

On Friday, Sept. 16, at 1 pm at the Charleston Marriott Hotel, a multi-billion-dollar economic development investment will be announced for the state of West Virginia.

Officials with the project will share the decision-making process in why they choose the state, including impacts from recently passed federal and state legislation packages.

When: Friday, Sept. 16, 2022

1 p.m.

What: News Conference – Charleston Marriott Hotel

Who: United States Senator Joe Manchin

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice (via video)

West Virginia Economic Development Secretary Mitch Carmichael

CEO of investing company (To Be Announced)

Relevant Stakeholders

Contact: Amber Vineyard

(304) 621-3454

[email protected]