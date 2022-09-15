Media Advisory: News conference scheduled Friday at 1 p.m. in Charleston , W.Va., for multi-billion-dollar economic development announcement

U.S. Senator Manchin, Governor Justice, Economic Development Secretary Carmichael to participate
WV Press Release Sharing
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Press Association is sharing the following media advisory:
On Friday, Sept. 16, at 1 pm at the Charleston Marriott Hotel, a multi-billion-dollar economic development investment will be announced for the state of West Virginia.
Officials with the project will share the decision-making process in why they choose the state, including impacts from recently passed federal and state legislation packages.
When: Friday, Sept. 16, 2022
1 p.m.
What: News Conference – Charleston Marriott Hotel
Who: United States Senator Joe Manchin
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice (via video)
West Virginia Economic Development Secretary Mitch Carmichael
CEO of investing company (To Be Announced)
Relevant Stakeholders
Contact: Amber Vineyard
(304) 621-3454