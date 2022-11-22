Media Advisory: National Headache Foundation offering expert sources and insights for reducing headaches/migraines during holiday stress

West Virginia Press Release Sharing

CHICAGO, Ill. –The National Headache Foundation (NHF) is offering media outlets expert sources to respond to questions and to offer insights about best practices for reducing the incidences of migraines and headaches during the upcoming holiday season.

Please contact Linda Summerfield, Senior Director of Communications and Marketing at NHF, about interview requests for our expert sources this holiday season. Linda can be reached at [email protected] or at (312) 274-2674.

Tom Dabertin, NHF executive director and chief executive officer, said at least one in four Americans experience migraine disease and headache disorders that cause them to seek medical treatment or professional advice. “Helping patients and their families better understand the diagnosis, latest treatments, and resources is a priority for NHF, particularly during the hectic and stressful holiday season.”

NHF Expert Sources

Merle Diamond, M.D., AQH, is Managing Director of the Diamond Headache Clinic and the Director of the Diamond Inpatient Headache Unit at Saint Joseph Hospital, Chicago, IL.

Jan Lewis Brandes, MD, MS, AQH, is an Assistant Clinical Professor in the Department of Neurology at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, Nashville, TN. Dr. Brandes is the Director and Founder of the Nashville Neuroscience Group which became part of Saint Thomas Health Services.

Lindsay Weitzel, Ph.D., of Denver, CO, is a migraine therapist and host of the NHF’s Head’s UP podcast series that has recorded more than 100 episodes. She was only a preschooler when her chronic migraines began, and she now offers professional counsel to her patients and the public as a therapist, speaker and podcast host.

Jill Dehlin, RN, of East Lansing, MI,is Chairperson of the NHF’s Patient Leadership Council. She is a chronic migraine sufferer whose Ph.D. pursuits were cut short by the disease.

Tom Dabertin is Executive Director and CEO of NHF – His decision to lead the foundation was influenced by his personal experiences with migraines. He is based in Chicago but travels the country meeting with providers, patients and others who can offer solutions.

NHF will also be sharing “expert insights” on its social media channels throughout December:

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/NationalHeadacheFoundation/

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/national-headache-foundation/

Twitter – @NHF

If you are writing / producing a story on headache disorders and migraine disease, we want to work with you.

# # #

About the National Headache Foundation

The National Headache Foundation (NHF) is the leading educational and informational resource for individuals with headache, their families, physicians, allied health care professionals, and health policy decision makers.