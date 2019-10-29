Media Advisory: Media welcome at Wednesday’s W.Va. Education Summit in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Education Alliance has issued the following media advisory for Wednesday’s West Virginia Education Summit – Partnerships for WV Ready Graduates.

The event is open to all media. Media should check in at the registration desk. Media representatives will have an opportunity to interview the following Summit presenters and sponsors:

· Dr. Amelia Courts, President/CEO, The Education Alliance

· Brett Staples, Senior Vice President/Financial Advisor, BB&T Scott & Stringfellow and Board Chair, The Education Alliance

· Karen Garza, President/CEO, Battelle for Kids

· Patrick Kelly, Vice President of Shared Services, WV Hospital Association

· Sara Stankus, Superintendent, Upshur County Schools

Questions regarding the event and media coverage should be directed to Emily Pratt, The Education Alliance, (304) 590-0461, emily@educationalliance.org.

What: West Virginia Education Summit – Partnerships for WV Ready Graduates

When: Wednesday, October 30, 2019 – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Embassy Suites, 300 Court St, Charleston, WV 25301

Education Summit-related events and open-press opportunities include:

Opening Remarks and Portrait of a WV Ready Graduate Panel, 9:00 am

What does it mean for a high school graduate to be “ready” for success? What are the knowledge and skills students need for college, career, and, as importantly, for life in the future? A panel of West Virginia industry leaders and education experts will explore these questions as they discuss their work to design a Portrait of a WV Ready Graduate. The moderated session will feature:

· Moderator: Patrick Kelly, Vice President of Shared Services, WV Hospital Association

· Leah Summers, Head of Community Outreach and Engagement, Mylan

· Tim O’Neal, Site Director, Dow, Inc.

· Bryan Daugherty, Teacher, Ritchie County Schools

Student Perspective: Shifts Toward Readiness, 10:00 am

West Virginia high school students will share their views regarding some of the most important innovations that are underway in schools today and how those changes are preparing them to be ready for success. The student perspective session will be moderated by Erica Mani, Regional Chief Executive Officer West Virginia, American Red Cross.

Keynote: Partnering for Readiness, 10:45 am

Dr. Karen Garza is the CEO of Battelle for Kids, a national not-for-profit focused on collaborating with school systems and communities to realize the power and promise of 21st century learning for every student. She will share her national expertise leading Battelle for Kids’ work with local districts to create meaningful transformation through Portrait of a Graduate. Dr. Garza will also call upon her own insights as a former district superintendent who implemented Portrait of a Graduate in Fairfax County Public Schools. She will end by leading a discussion with a West Virginia school district superintendent and her team on their experiences designing a Portrait of a Graduate and using the process as a catalyst for system change and improvement. The moderated discussion will feature:

· Dr. Sara Stankus, Superintendent, Upshur County Schools

· Eddie Vincent, Principal, Buckhannon-Upshur High School

Student Expo, 12:00 pm

Participants will have the opportunity to network over lunch and view state exemplars in ensuring WV Ready Graduates. Featured schools include:

· Buckhannon-Upshur High School, Upshur County

· Future Leaders Program, Putnam County

· George Washington High School, Kanawha County

· Hannan High School, Mason County

· Herbert Hoover High School, Kanawha County

· Oak Hill High School, Fayette County

· Westside High School, Wyoming County

Strategy Session for Educators: Cultivating Partnerships for Readiness, 1:00 pm

Participants will receive resources to support business and community engagement efforts within schools including: Playbook for WV Ready Graduates, technical assistance, and recognition opportunities for exemplary business partnerships.