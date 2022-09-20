Media Advisory: Media invited to West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine’s annual White Coat Ceremony at 2 p.m. Friday

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine has issued the following media advisory:

The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) would like to invite media to attend the school’s annual White Coat Ceremony.

What : 2022 Convocation and White Coat Ceremony

When : Sept. 23, 2 p.m.

Where : Conference Center in the WVSOM Student Center, WVSOM campus in Lewisburg, W.Va.

The Convocation and White Coat Ceremony is one of the most momentous events in students’ medical school journeys and marks the beginning of a class commitment to the osteopathic medical profession and a life of health care service.

This year’s keynote speaker will be Ryan Newell, D.O., a WVSOM alumnus and the grandson of one of WVSOM’s founders.

WVSOM President James W. Nemitz, Ph.D., and students will be available for interviews before and after the event. It will also be livestreamed at www.wvsom.edu.

For more information, contact Tiffany Wright at 304-793-6569 ([email protected]) or Ken Bays at 304-793-6845 ([email protected]) with the Marketing and Communications Office.