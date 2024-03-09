MEDIA ADVISORY: March 9 End-of-Session Trade Show to feature WV Manufacturers at State Capitol

West Virginia Press Association

Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, are hosting an End-of-Session Trade Show on Saturday, March 9 from 1-3pm that will feature new and existing companies who choose to do business in West Virginia. In coordination with West Virginia Manufacturers Association and various business groups and state agencies, this inaugural event will give legislators, government officials, business leaders, and visitors to the Capitol the chance to learn more for each other and network for the betterment of the Mountain State’s economy.

WHEN: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 9

WHAT: End-of-Session Trade Show featuring WV manufacturers.

WHERE: Upper Rotunda and Senate side of the State Capitol.

Participants in the Trade Show include Arclin Amines, AVN Group, BHE Renewables, Conn-Weld Industries, Chemours, Covestro, Dow, Edington Studio, FCX, Form Energy, ICL Group, Johnson Controls, Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center, Marshall University, MN8, Nucor, OmniTrax, Precision Castparts, Procter & Gamble, The Health Plan, TIMET, Toyota, West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, and West Virginia University.