Media Advisory: Kroger leadership to host U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin at Gassaway, W.Va. store on Friday

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division has issued the following media advisory:

U.S. Senate Joe Manchin, D-W.VA.

What: Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic division team will host U.S. Sen Joe Manchin, D-WV, for a meet and greet and tour of the Kroger store in Gassaway, W.Va. It was announced last month that the store would remain operational after a new lease agreement was reached.

When: Friday, Dec. 16, at 10:30 a.m.

Who: Members of the media will have the opportunity to obtain photos and video of the event and to ask questions during the press availability portion.

Where: 2908 State St, Gassaway, WV 26624

###

About Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division:

The Mid-Atlantic Division operates more than 100 stores in Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio. Based in Richmond, Virginia, the Mid-Atlantic Division employs about 18,000 associates. Kroger is dedicated to eliminating hunger in the communities it serves through partnerships with nine Feeding America food banks and numerous local organizations. Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste efforts are aimed at ending hunger in Kroger communities and eliminating waste in stores by 2025. Kroger also supports breast cancer research, the military and their families and more than 4,000 nonprofit organizations. Last year, Kroger Mid-Atlantic donated 16.5 million meals to charity and 3,606,296 pounds of food to food bank partners.