MEDIA ADVISORY: Grand opening of bicycle pump track at Fayetteville Town Park

West Virginia Press Association

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — Please gather for a ribbon-cutting ceremony in celebration of the newly constructed public-access paved bicycle pump track at Fayetteville Town Park. This facility was constructed through a partnership between Town of Fayetteville, the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, the Fayette Trail Coalition, the National Park Service, and the WVU Outdoor Economic Development Collaborative with funds received though Congressionally Directed Spending.

WHEN: Tuesday, March 26, 2024 at 4:15pm

WHERE: Fayetteville Town Park in Fayetteville, West Virginia

WHAT TO EXPECT: A celebration of the newly constructed public-access paved bicycle pump track will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, snacks, and demonstrations of the new recreation infrastructure with comments from project partners and elected officials.