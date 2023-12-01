Media Advisory: Grand opening ceremony for Judicial Learning Center scheduled for Dec. 7

Ceremony to be held on third floor of Capitol’s East Wing

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia will hold a grand opening ceremony for a new Judicial Learning Center at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 7, on the third floor of the Capitol’s East Wing.

It is a modern exhibition space that provides information about the judicial branch of government and West Virginia’s court system.

“I can’t wait for students who visit the Capitol to see the new Judicial Learning Center. It’s a fun and unique combination of traditional displays and digital education. Maybe we will inspire a young person to consider a career path toward the judicial branch,” said Chief Justice Beth Walker.

“Our new Judicial Learning Center demonstrates our commitment to educating all West Virginians about the judicial branch of government. From young children to adults, everyone will walk away with more knowledge about how our state courts work,” Chief Justice Walker said.

Several justices will be in attendance and available for interviews after a brief ceremony in the Supreme Court Courtroom. Paintings by local artists are also incorporated into the Judicial Learning Center thanks to a grant from The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation.