Media Advisory: Governor Justice, legislative and industry leaders are the featured speakers at this week’s GO-WV winter meeting

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Gas and Oil Association of WV has issued the following media advisory:

The 2023 Winter Meeting of GO-WV will take place Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 18- 19, at the Marriott Town Center Hotel in Charleston. Highlights for both days include:

Wednesday, Jan. 18

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Get All the Answers to Your Medicare Questions

Michael Lindsey, Client Manager, Senior Markets, Highmark

1 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Workers Compensation Seminar – sponsored by Encova Insurance:

Melissa Blatt, AVP Workers Compensation Litigation

Alicia Cunningham, Senior Safety and Loss Consultant

Tammy Roberts, Senior Return to Work Specialist

Wes Wojciechowicz, Claims Examiner.

Thursday, Jan. 19

9:05 a.m. – Legislative Update: Philip A. Reale, Moderator, Law Offices of Philip A. Reale.

Senate President Craig Blair

House Speaker Roger Hanshaw

WV Senate Finance Committee Chair Eric Tarr

WV House Finance Committee Chair Vernon Criss

9:50 a.m. – 10:10 a.m. – Science Teacher Workshop

Maureen Miller, MBCT, PAEMST Awardee 2015, Putnam County Schools

Morning Coffee Break

10:30 a.m. – Senator Shelley Moore Capito, Invited

10:45 a.m. – Senator Joe Manchin, Invited

11:00 a.m. –

Hydrogen Hub

Jim Crews, Moderator, MPLX

Zack Thobe, MPLX

Arria Hines, Allegheny Science & Technology Corp.

11:30 a.m. – Break

12 p.m. – Membership Luncheon

Presentation to the Oil & Gas Museum – Senta Goudy, Executive Director, Oil & Gas Museum

Rusty Hutson, Sr. Heritage Award Presentation to Ike Morris, Founder, Waco Oil & Gas Co., Inc.

2023 Gunslinger Award

12:20 p.m. – Oil and Gas Reclamation Awards

12: 45 p.m. – Governor Jim Justice

1 p.m. : Jeff Eshelman, president and CEO, IPAA

1:20 p.m. – Natural Gas: More Power for Your Money

Curtis Wilkerson, Principal, Orion Strategies

Tom Rumsey, Senior Vice President, CPV

2 p.m. – Oil and Natural Gas Infrastructure – The Key Economic Driver in West Virginia

Jeff Isner, Moderator, GO-WV Vice President/Program Chair

Kevin Ellis, Regional Senior Vice President, Antero Resources

Morgan O’Brien, President and CEO, Hope Gas

Jaclyn Presnal, Director Strategic Development, Williams

Michael T. Killion, Deputy General Counsel, Government Affairs, Equitrans

2:45 p.m. – Adjourn and Afternoon Coffee Break