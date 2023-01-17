Media Advisory: Governor Justice, legislative and industry leaders are the featured speakers at this week’s GO-WV winter meeting

WV Press Release Sharing
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Gas and Oil Association of WV has issued the following media advisory:
The 2023 Winter Meeting of GO-WV will take place Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 18- 19, at the Marriott Town Center Hotel in Charleston. Highlights for both days include:
Wednesday, Jan. 18
11 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Get All the Answers to Your Medicare Questions
Michael Lindsey, Client Manager, Senior Markets, Highmark
1 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Workers Compensation Seminar – sponsored by Encova Insurance:
- Melissa Blatt, AVP Workers Compensation Litigation
- Alicia Cunningham, Senior Safety and Loss Consultant
- Tammy Roberts, Senior Return to Work Specialist
- Wes Wojciechowicz, Claims Examiner.
Thursday, Jan. 19
9:05 a.m. – Legislative Update: Philip A. Reale, Moderator, Law Offices of Philip A. Reale.
- Senate President Craig Blair
- House Speaker Roger Hanshaw
- WV Senate Finance Committee Chair Eric Tarr
- WV House Finance Committee Chair Vernon Criss
9:50 a.m. – 10:10 a.m. – Science Teacher Workshop
- Maureen Miller, MBCT, PAEMST Awardee 2015, Putnam County Schools
Morning Coffee Break
10:30 a.m. – Senator Shelley Moore Capito, Invited
10:45 a.m. – Senator Joe Manchin, Invited
11:00 a.m. –
Hydrogen Hub
- Jim Crews, Moderator, MPLX
- Zack Thobe, MPLX
- Arria Hines, Allegheny Science & Technology Corp.
11:30 a.m. – Break
12 p.m. – Membership Luncheon
Presentation to the Oil & Gas Museum – Senta Goudy, Executive Director, Oil & Gas Museum
Rusty Hutson, Sr. Heritage Award Presentation to Ike Morris, Founder, Waco Oil & Gas Co., Inc.
2023 Gunslinger Award
12:20 p.m. – Oil and Gas Reclamation Awards
12: 45 p.m. – Governor Jim Justice
1 p.m. : Jeff Eshelman, president and CEO, IPAA
1:20 p.m. – Natural Gas: More Power for Your Money
- Curtis Wilkerson, Principal, Orion Strategies
- Tom Rumsey, Senior Vice President, CPV
2 p.m. – Oil and Natural Gas Infrastructure – The Key Economic Driver in West Virginia
- Jeff Isner, Moderator, GO-WV Vice President/Program Chair
- Kevin Ellis, Regional Senior Vice President, Antero Resources
- Morgan O’Brien, President and CEO, Hope Gas
- Jaclyn Presnal, Director Strategic Development, Williams
- Michael T. Killion, Deputy General Counsel, Government Affairs, Equitrans
2:45 p.m. – Adjourn and Afternoon Coffee Break