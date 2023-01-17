WVPA Sharing, WVPA Updates and Alerts

Media Advisory: Governor Justice, legislative and industry leaders are the featured speakers at this week’s GO-WV winter meeting

on

More in WVPA Sharing:

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Gas and Oil Association of WV has issued the following media advisory:

The 2023 Winter Meeting of GO-WV will take place Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 18- 19, at the Marriott Town Center Hotel in Charleston. Highlights for both days include:

Wednesday, Jan. 18

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Get All the Answers to Your Medicare Questions

Michael Lindsey, Client Manager, Senior Markets, Highmark

1 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Workers Compensation Seminar – sponsored by Encova Insurance:

  • Melissa Blatt, AVP Workers Compensation Litigation
  • Alicia Cunningham, Senior Safety and Loss Consultant
  • Tammy Roberts, Senior Return to Work Specialist
  • Wes Wojciechowicz, Claims Examiner.

Thursday, Jan. 19

9:05 a.m. – Legislative Update: Philip A. Reale, Moderator, Law Offices of Philip A. Reale.

  • Senate President Craig Blair
  • House Speaker Roger Hanshaw
  • WV Senate Finance Committee Chair Eric Tarr
  • WV House Finance Committee Chair Vernon Criss

9:50 a.m. – 10:10 a.m. – Science Teacher Workshop

  • Maureen Miller, MBCT, PAEMST Awardee 2015, Putnam County Schools

Morning Coffee Break

10:30 a.m. – Senator Shelley Moore Capito, Invited

10:45 a.m. – Senator Joe Manchin, Invited

11:00 a.m. –

Hydrogen Hub

  • Jim Crews, Moderator, MPLX
  • Zack Thobe, MPLX
  • Arria Hines, Allegheny Science & Technology Corp.

11:30 a.m. – Break

12 p.m. – Membership Luncheon

Presentation to the Oil & Gas Museum – Senta Goudy, Executive Director, Oil & Gas Museum

Rusty Hutson, Sr. Heritage Award Presentation to Ike Morris, Founder, Waco Oil & Gas Co., Inc.
2023 Gunslinger Award

12:20 p.m. – Oil and Gas Reclamation Awards

12: 45 p.m. – Governor Jim Justice

1 p.m. : Jeff Eshelman, president and CEO, IPAA

1:20 p.m. – Natural Gas: More Power for Your Money

  • Curtis Wilkerson, Principal, Orion Strategies
  • Tom Rumsey, Senior Vice President, CPV

2 p.m. – Oil and Natural Gas Infrastructure – The Key Economic Driver in West Virginia

  • Jeff Isner, Moderator, GO-WV Vice President/Program Chair
  • Kevin Ellis, Regional Senior Vice President, Antero Resources
  • Morgan O’Brien, President and CEO, Hope Gas
  • Jaclyn Presnal, Director Strategic Development, Williams
  • Michael T. Killion, Deputy General Counsel, Government Affairs, Equitrans

2:45 p.m. – Adjourn and Afternoon Coffee Break

Comments are closed.

Subscribe to Our Newsletter