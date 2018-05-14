Media Advisory: W.Va. Department of Education to present workforce credential to 2018 class 10 a.m. today

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — The West Virginia Department of Education, along with officials from Governor Jim Justice’s office, at Monday at 10 a.m., will present the second annual Governor’s Workforce Credential to more than 400 CTE students from across the state. These students have not only met, but also exceeded rigid criteria that measures applicable real-world skills and work. This credential will make them valuable to potential employers.

What: Governor Justice’s office will join representatives from the West Virginia Department of Education to present the second annual Governor’s Workforce Credential to some of the highest performing Career Technical Education (CTE) students from across the state.

When: May 14, 2018, 10 a.m.

Where: West Virginia Culture Center Theater, Capitol Complex

Contact: Kristin Anderson, West Virginia Department of Education

Communications Office (304) 558-2699, (304) 550-2866

West Virginia Public Broadcasting will air the event live online, on their Facebook page and on the WV Channel. Local listings are here.

The WVDE will also stream the ceremony live on their Twitter account. Follow @WVEducation and #govcred2018 for updates, videos and photos from the event.