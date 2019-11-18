MEDIA ADVISORY: Gov. Justice, state officials to host groundbreaking for Facebook fiber network project at 11 a.m. today

Event at 11 a.m. today at Tamarack Conference Center, Beckley

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice and other distinguished guests will hold a celebratory groundbreaking event at 11 a.m. today (Monday, Nov. 18) to commemorate the beginning of a major broadband development project in West Virginia.

Facebook, through their subsidiary Middle Mile Infrastructure, is building a high capacity fiber optic cable network, crossing a portion of West Virginia as part of the company’s ongoing larger network infrastructure build stretching from Virginia to Ohio. The project was announced in March.

The event will be held at the Tamarack Conference Center; 1 Tamarack Plaza, Beckley, WV 25801.