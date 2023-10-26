Media Advisory: Fairmont State University, WVSOM to announce partnership

LEWISBURG, W.Va. — The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) has issued the following media advisory.

What : WVSOM, Fairmont State University to announce partnership

When : Noon, Friday, Oct. 27.

Where : Fairmont State University, Falcon Center, 1201 Locust Ave, Fairmont, WV 26554

The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) and Fairmont State University are signing a memorandum of understanding for a program that will better prepare Fairmont State students interested in pursuing a career in osteopathic medicine.

Students who successfully complete all program requirements will receive guaranteed acceptance to WVSOM.

WVSOM President James W. Nemitz, Ph.D., and Fairmont State University President Michael Davis, Ph.D., will sign the agreement at noon on Friday, Oct. 27. There will be brief presentation to explain the program.

WVSOM staff will be available for interviews.

Members of the media planning to attend are encouraging to contact WVSOM Director of Communications Don Smith at [email protected] or 304-550-0454.