Media Advisory: Eighth Annual West Virginia Education Summit welcomes Jeb Bush

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Education Alliance has announced that Governor Jeb Bush, president & chairman of ExcelinEd, will be the keynote speaker at the first virtual power summit of the 2020 West Virginia Education Summit.

Education Alliance’s 2020 West Virginia Education Summit features three virtual “power summits” on Oct. 14, 20 and 22.

This event is open to all media. To receive free media registration or request a media interview, contact Emily Pratt of The Education Alliance at 304-342-7849 or [email protected]. Recordings of the Education Summit will be available at EducationAlliance.org/Summit after the event.

Each of the three events will feature a keynote address by a national education leader on the event topic. Then participants will hop on a virtual school bus to visit a West Virginia school highlighted for the good work they do to improve the lives of public school students. The summit will end with a Policy and Practice session to provide both practitioners and policymakers valuable lessons learned.

The first event — Oct. 14 — will explore the importance of early literacy, featuring:

· Champion Keynote: Governor Jeb Bush, President & Chairman ExcelinEd

What: Eighth Annual West Virginia Education Summit Welcomes Governor Jeb Bush

When: Wednesday, October 14, 2020

11:30 am to 1:30 pm

Where: Zoom Webinar (registration required)

Contact Emily Pratt at [email protected] to receive free registration

Details:

· Practice and Policy Guest Speakers: Dr. Kymyona Burk, Policy Director for Early Literacy of ExcelinEd, and Monica DellaMea, Executive Director of the West Virginia Department of Education Office of Early and Elementary Learning

· Virtual Student Expo: Blue Ribbon Book Club at Pineville Elementary School from Wyoming County