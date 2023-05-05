Media Advisory: Anne Montague, founder of the American Rosie Movement, to speak at Anna Jarvis Birthplace Museum on Saturday

Mother’s Day Celebration including story of Montague’s mother

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The American Rosie Movement has issued the following media advisory:

The Anna Jarvis Birthplace Museum will feature Anne Montague as the keynote speaker from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, the day before Mother’s Day.

Who: Anna Jarvis House and Thanks! Plain and Simple, Inc.™ (“Thanks!”)

What: Anne Montague, founder of (“Thanks!) and the American Rosie Movement™ (“ARM”), to tell how her mother, Jessie Jacobs, inspires a unifying movement in the US and beyond.

When: May 13 – Saturday, 2– 4 p.m., plus all day festivities

Where: Anna Jarvis Birthplace and Museum, 3576 Webster Pike, Grafton, WV 25354

Why: Mothers have huge impact on the future. Montague’s story of her mother is an example of how mothers’ contributions are often forgotten, even though their influence lasts.

Montague, who was born in 1939, will tell of four memories of her mother that have impacted her life and inspired the American Rosie Movement. The first is her memory of watching her mother dress and leave to inspect lenses for periscopes, binoculars at Polan Industries during WWII. Another memory was an event after her mother’s death in 1983 which put Montague on the path to find a way to honor her mother through work that includes the strengths of women to care as well as do needed work for society.

Montague said: “Olive Ricketts, executive director of the Anna Jarvis House, has hugely influenced me to stay the course to make my work with Rosie the Riveters both practical and visionary. When I returned to West Virginia, I hoped to make Taylor County and West Virginia known for a national monument for mothers, but it was not doable, at least at that time. Then, I realized that I could represent Mother, West Virginia and America by finding and doing projects with women, like Mother, who worked on the home front.

Over the last 15 years of work with Rosies, we’ve had many successes and ‘learning experiences. However, today, with the encouragement of Olive and others, we are launching a national movement for all Americans to find Rosies and leave a permanent record of their legacy. I am deeply grateful that Olive sees that Mother’s love and trust should be understood and recognized.”

The all-day event will include a tour of the museum from 10 a.m. to 4: p.m, crafts and vendors, the program with Jill Sturm, Mother of the Year and Montague, and music in the park at 6 p.m.,

The next day, Mother’s Day, the Anna Jarvis House will be open for tours until 4 p.m.

Contacts:

The Anna Jarvis Birthplace Museum, 304-265-5549 https://wvtourism.com/company/anna-jarvis-birthplace-museum

Thanks! Plain and Simple, Inc. 304-545-9818 or 304-776-4743 www. AmericanRosieMovement.org [email protected]