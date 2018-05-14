Media Advisory: American Rosie Movement event set for 4 p.m. today in Huntington

American Rosie Movement to be launched with new song

Huntington, W.Va. — The American Rosie Movement kicks off today with the theme song of the American Rosie Movement.

The event is set for 4 p.m. today at the Cabell County Library, Rm 1. 9th St. E and 5rd Ave. Huntington. “The song is called “Thank You, Rosie, with Your Rivetin’ Smile”, and it’s in swing style of WWII, when Rosie the Riveters worked on the home front doing thousands of jobs to supply our troops. Video of the event will be used to teach the song nationwide.

WHAT:

4:00-5:30: “Thanks!” will review successes and plans of The America Rosies Movement

6:00-7:45: Ladie_D will perform and teach the song to the public, who will sing to Rosies

WHERE:

Cabell County Library, Rm 1. 9th St. E and 5rd Ave. Huntington, WV 25701

WHO:

Thanks! Plain and Simple, Inc. (“Thanks!”) announces that it is launching The American Rosie Movement (ARM)

with a song performed by Ladie_D (AKA Doris Fields)

WHAT:

To start American singing the theme song for the American Rosie Movement.

ARM will teach the song to Americans nationwide before the last Rosies are gone (http://thanksplainandsimple.org/images/Rosie-with-your-Riveting-Smile.mp4)

WHEN:

Monday, May 14, 2018

4:00-5:30: “Thanks!” will review successes and plans of The America Rosies Movement

6:00-7:45: Ladie_D will perform and teach the song to the public, who will sing to Rosies

WHERE:

Cabell County Library, Rm 1. 9th St. E and 5rd Ave. Huntington, WV 25701

WHY:

The American Rosie Movement will be kicked off with the theme song of the American Rosie Movement. The song is called “Thank You, Rosie, with Your Rivetin’ Smile”, and it’s in swing style of WWII, when Rosie the Riveters worked on the home front doing thousands of jobs to supply our troops. Video of the event will be used to teach the song nationwide.

The American Rosie Movement (ARM) is a new kind of social movement that gets people to learn to take actions and share what they do with other Americans, in order to honour Rosies, who are now in their 90s and who are still contributing to America.

Doris Fields, winner of coveted awards for song writing and singing will perform, and then help teach the song to the public, and then all will sing to Rosies.

Tijah Bumgarner, Ph.D., who was videographer on the documentary film, “We Pull Together: Rosie the Riveters Then and Now” will film this history-making event.

Selected citizens will receive awards from “Thanks!” for exceptional ‘Rosie work’”

Anne Montague, Executive Director of “Thanks!” says,”I started the work for ARM in WV, to give Rosies in rural and smaller-towns America a voice. This song works–it’s easy to learn, it gives people a way to thank Rosies, and it’s happy. It’s my way of saying, ”Thanks!” to my own mother who worked at Polan Industries in Huntington in 1944-45.

Available on request: Rosies phones for pre-event interviews, lyrics, a list of Rosie projects completed and ready for Americans to replicate, a quiz about Rosies, places helping to launch ARM in the U.S. and Europe, information on the American Rosie Movement, and how to ring bells for Rosies on Labor Day in unity with others across America and in Europe.

###

Contact: Anne Montague, Exec. Dir.

304-776-4743(o), 304-545-9818(c) or 304/ a528-5700 library

managingbetter@earthlink.net <%22mailto:managingbetter@earthlink.> http://www.rosietherivetermovement.org

Thanks! Plain and Simple, Inc. (“Thanks!”) creates ways for Americans to pull together, using Rosie the Riveters as the example of Americans who unify to do first-quality work, cooperatively, to keep our freedom and use it wisely.

Follow us on Facebook.com/thanksplainandsimple