MEDIA ADVISORY: Actress Jennifer Garner to join GameChanger Head Coach Gov. Jim Justice, U.S. Sen. Manchin, others for press conference

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Award-winning actress Jennifer Garner will join West Virginia Governor and GameChanger Head Coach Jim Justice, United States Senator Joe Manchin, West Virginia State Superintendent of Schools Michelle Blatt, and GameChanger Executive Director Joe Boczek for a press conference discussing the progress of the GameChanger program and remarks from Superintendent Blatt on Wednesday, May 22, at 5 p.m. at the Chesapeake Bay Room at the Greenbrier Resort. The press conference will precede the fourth annual GameChanger Prevention Education Reception (6 p.m.) and Dinner (7 p.m.). A Golfer’s Breakfast is slated for 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, with tee-off of the fourth annual Golf Classic slated to begin at 9 a.m.

GameChanger: Currently being implemented in a total of 52 elementary, middle, and high schools spanning 17 counties in West Virginia. The program is the first of its kind in the nation and results from a service agreement between GameChanger and the world-renowned Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. One Pill Can Kill is available free of charge to all middle and high schools in the state; the 34-minute national and international award-winning documentary addresses the deadly Fentanyl issue and the dangers of playing Russian Roulette by purchasing counterfeit pills over the internet or on the street.

Who: Award winning actress Jennifer Garner; Governor and GameChanger Head Coach Jim Justice; United States Senator Joe Manchin; West Virginia State Superintendent of Schools Michelle Blatt; GameChanger Founder and Executive Director Joe Boczek.

When: Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at 6 p.m.

Where: Chesapeake Bay Room, The Greenbrier Resort, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

LiveStream Information: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-1A9j-8ro1s

Media Dinner Invitation: Members of the Media are invited to attend the GameChanger dinner featuring Jennifer Garner as the Keynote Speaker beginning at 7 p.m. in Colonial Hall at The Greenbrier. Please RSVP to Joe Boczek, Shelly Poe or Madison Adkins by Wednesday, May 22, at noon.

About GameChanger: GameChanger is a student-powered, substance misuse prevention movement. The GameChanger Initiative focuses on building school environments that curb student drug use by implementing, monitoring and sustaining GameChanger Student Peer Leadership Programs, while empowering youth to make healthy choices as they prepare to be our leaders of tomorrow.

Learn more about GameChanger here: www.gamechangerusa.org

Contact Information:

Joe Boczek, [email protected]; (304) 288-5924

Shelly Poe, [email protected] (334) 707-4910

Bill Hogan, [email protected] (304) 546-2583

Madison Adkins, [email protected] (304) 709-2510