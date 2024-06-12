MEDIA ADVISORY: 249th United States Army Birthday Celebration

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia National Guard will be participating in a United States Army 249th Birthday celebration to be held at the West Virginia State Capitol, June 14, 2024, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The event, hosted by the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, will be held on the south steps of the Capitol (riverside) and will feature the West Virginia Army National Guard’s 249th Band, comments by Brig. Gen. Michaelle Munger, Special Assistant to the Adjutant General, and an enlistment and reenlistment ceremony.

After the conclusion of the formal ceremony, a cake-cutting ceremony will be held in the West Virginia Culture Center Great Hall.

Media partners are invited to cover the events.

WHO: Members of the West Virginia Army National Guard, Cabinet Secretary Randall Reid-Smith, Brig. Gen. Michaelle Munger.

WHAT: United States Army 249th Birthday Celebration

WHEN: Friday, June 14, 2024, beginning at 1:00 p.m. until approximately 2:30 p.m.

WHERE: West Virginia State Capitol Complex. South steps and Culture Center Great Hall.

MEDIA POC: The primary onsite point of contact will be Ms. Zoe Morris, WVNG Public Affairs Specialist, (304) 382-9282 (cell), (304) 561-6689 (office)

Additional Information: https://www.army.mil/1775/