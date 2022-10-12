Media Advisory:  2022 West Virginia Education Summit set for Tuesday, Oct. 18, in Charleston

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Education Alliance has issued the following media advisory:

What: 2022 West Virginia Education Summit brings business and education leaders together to address strategies to grow West Virginia’s workforce

When: Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: In-person:

Embassy Suites Charleston, 300 Court St, Charleston, WV 25301

Details:

The Education Alliance is pleased to offer the 2022 West Virginia Education Summit on Pathways to the Future: Strategies to Grow Your Own on Oct. 18.

The event will feature an engaging keynote from David Donaldson, managing partner at Harvard University’s National Center for Grow Your Own. His keynote address will take place at 10:45 a.m. and will cover strategies to grow our own talent pipeline in WV.

Prior to the keynote, there will be a panel discussion, moderated by Michael Graney, executive director of the West Virginia Department of Economic Development, featuring the following industry leaders:

● Dr. Sara Lewis-Stankus – Deputy State Superintendent of West Virginia Schools

● David Rosier – President of Toyota Manufacturing WV

● Abby Reale -Director of Advocacy at Mountain Health Network

● Aaron Walker – President of Appalachian Power

The keynote’s address will be followed by lunch, provided by the Education Alliance, which will feature a Student Expo on various career pathways programs by Hundred High School, Cabell Midland High School, Winfield High School, Poca High School, Sissonville High School, and the Riverside High School. Each school will showcase a unique career pathway program that was implemented in their school.

After lunch, Dr. Russel Dryer, director of Cleveland City Schools in Tennessee, will give a policy perspective to the topic. Attendees will gain valuable tools and strategies to develop Grow Your Own programs in their local communities.

Learn more about Pathways: https://educationalliance.org/Pathways/

This event is open to all media to cover. To request a media interview, contact Allison Stickel of The Education Alliance at 304-830-1593 or [email protected].