Media Advisory: 2020 West Virginia Teacher of the Year announcement today

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Education has issued the following media advisory:

WHAT: 2020 West Virginia Teacher of the Year to be Named

WHEN: Today – Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019

Reception 5:30 p.m.

Teacher of to be named at approximately 7:15 p.m.



WHERE: The Embassy Suites, 300 Court St, Charleston, WV 25301



CONTACT: Kristin Anderson, Director of Communications, (304) 558-2699 or Kristin.Anderson@k12.wv.us



DETAILS: The 2020 West Virginia Teacher of the Year will be announced during a special ceremony hosted by the West Virginia Department of Education on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at the Embassy Suites, Charleston, WV. The West Virginia Teacher of the Year will represent the state at the national level. County teachers of the year will also be recognized during the ceremony.

The following teachers were selected as finalists for state teacher of the year:

Clara Tucker-Clemons, Highlawn Elementary, Cabell County

Kara Bowles, Mountaineer Middle School, Harrison County

Jennifer Schwertfeger, Cameron High School, Marshall County

Lucas Woods, PikeView High School, Mercer County

Aaron Fedorke, Wheeling Park High School, Ohio County

Alexandria Amorim, Wayne High School, Wayne County



West Virginia’s 2020 Teacher of the Year will be named at approximately 7:15 p.m.