MEDIA ADVISORY: 130th Airlift Wing hosts Man High School (Mar. 7)

What: The 130th Airlift Wing will host 70 students from Man High School for a base tour – the
largest student gathering since the wing’s official declaration as a C-130J-30 unit with Initial
Operational Capability. Members of the media are invited to join student attendees as they tour
Air Operations facilities. Recruitment leaders, as well as Airmen from the wing’s Maintenance
Group, will be on hand to guide the students’ experience. The event will be followed by a lunch
reception on base.
Why: Several careers are available within the West Virginia Air National Guard and provide the
unique opportunity to serve both state and country from the community we call “home.” This
event will provide attendees details on career specifics, highlight qualification opportunities, and
provide first-hand knowledge of a day in the life of members serving in the West Virginia Air
National Guard.
When: 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. on March 7, 2024
Where: Reporters are to arrive no later than 8:45 a.m. at the West Virginia National Guard main
gate, [1679 Coonskin Drive, Charleston, W.Va.], to be escorted to the event. IDs are required.
Interview opportunities: MSgt Casey Reed, 130th Airlift Wing Recruiting Flight Chief, and the
wing’s Recruitment Team will be available for interviews regarding this event and the latest
West Virginia Air National Guard recruitment initiatives.
Maj. Anna Sherrod, Force Support Commander for the 130th Airlift Wing, will also be available
for interviews.
How: Interested reporters are asked to email [email protected] by close of
business March 5th, 2024. Any confirmed reporter with verified identification will be welcome at
the event.