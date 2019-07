By Don Smith

July 9, 2019

CONTACT:

Ann Ali

ann@woodythrasher2020.com

304-639-4468

WHO: Republican gubernatorial candidate Woody Thrasher

WHAT: News conference to discuss state roads

WHEN: 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 9

WHERE: Intersection of 21st St. and Bank St., Nitro, WV 25143

Paid for by Woody Thrasher for Governor 2020