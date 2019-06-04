Medal of Honor recipient Williams sues over book about his life

By COURTNEY HESSLER

Medal of Honor recipient Hershel W. Williams gives his honorary speech during the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center renaming ceremony on Sunday, September 9, 2018, in Huntington. (Herald-Dispatch photo by Ryan Fischer)

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams has filed a federal lawsuit seeking an injunction to stop a man from publishing a book about Williams’ life this summer, saying he fears potential inaccuracies could ruin his reputation after a book deal went defunct.

The lawsuit was filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia against Bryan Mark Rigg, of Dallas, Texas, and his unnamed publishing company. It asks for a restraining order to prevent the book being published and alleging five counts against Rigg, including breach of contract, detrimental reliance, interference with right of publicity and conversion.

It also requests monetary compensation and the return of personal property Williams loaned the defendant to assist with the writing of the book.

