Maynard: Allow contractors to bid on road work WVDOH can’t get to

By Greg Jordan for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Sen. Mark Maynard, R-Wayne

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Allowing West Virginia Department of Highways districts to bid out maintenance and repair projects they cannot address immediately to private contractors is an idea being explored by a state senator representing Mercer County.

State Sen. Mark R. Maynard, R-6th District, said recently that he is asking Gov. Jim Justice to bid out road repairs that the DOH can’t get to. Justice led the charge on the “Roads to Prosperity” bond sale referendum, and the state of West Virginia voted in favor of it. It allows the sale of bonds, which is basically borrowing money, counting on future income of the state to repay over $1 billion dollars which will be used basically for road repair and expansion.

“Borrowing this money on our future was a bit risky to me, but l realize sometimes that’s the avenue people choose,” Maynard said. …

