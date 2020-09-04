Matt Smink joins Orion Strategies creative team

Release from Orion Strategies:

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Multi-state strategic communications and public relations firm Orion Strategies is pleased to announce that Matt Smink brings his experience in video production to the firm’s expanding creative team.

“I’m excited to be joining a team of professionals that look to a results-oriented approach,” said Smink. “Video has expanded tremendously over the years, and I look to augment the work that Orion has already been doing in producing pieces for social media, television and presentation.”

Smink brings more than fifteen years of expertise in skilled video production to Orion Strategies. Telling stories for corporate, non-profit and tourism clients, Smink has built a compelling portfolio.

A native of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Smink holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania.

“Our creative team continues to build its staff in graphic design, web development and video production,” said Curtis Wilkerson, Orion Strategies Principal. “Matt Smink adds to those talents with his creativity and solid eye for storytelling that will be utilized for our regional and national clients.”

— Orion Strategies is a strategic communications and public relations firm with a staff of experienced professionals in public relations, grassroots advocacy, polling, research and creative services. For more information, please visit www.orion-strategies.com