Master Gardeners in West Virginia donate 656 volunteer hours

The Inter-Mountain

ELKINS, W.Va. — West Virginia University Extension master gardener volunteers donate their time to offer educational classes and do hands-on, “in the field” projects. In Elkins, they offer educational classes and lecture/demonstrations.

They sell plants and seeds at the Elkins Farmer’s Market, educate the Mountain School Boys about landscaping at both the Elkins and Oakridge campuses and offer various public educational forums and volunteer in public gardening projects.

Currently, the Randolph/Tucker Master Gardener Association maintains the following landscape public gardens in Elkins: landscaping strip at First Baptist parking area along Randolph Avenue; the South Entrance Welcome sign to Elkins; Seneca Mall Parking Lot Garden; Kump Education Center back porch garden, as well as weed control at the KEC parking lot and white pebble pathway; City Hall Parking Lot Garden; both campuses of the Mountain School and the Art Center, which includes the Park 1 House and a Blue Star Garden next to City Park and the entrance sign to the City Park…

To read more: https://www.theintermountain.com/news/communities/2020/12/master-gardeners-donate-656-volunteer-hours/