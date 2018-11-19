Master fiddlers to offer free concert Nov. 26 at Frank and Jane WV Folklife Center

From The Times West Virginian:

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A free old-time fiddling performance by Doug Van Gundy, a master-fiddler and an eighth-generation West Virginian, and Annie Stroud, his apprentice, will be hosted by the The Frank and Jane WV Folklife Center at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26, according to a press release from Fairmont State.

The release continues:

Van Gundy grew up around a wide range of music while living in Elkins. During his time studying at Davis and Elkins College, he decided to drop rock and roll in 1993 and pursue an apprenticeship under Mose Coffman through the National Endowment for the Humanities folk arts apprenticeship program at the Augusta Heritage Center. Since then he has played throughout the Northeast and upper Midwest with Dwight Diller, Melvin Wine, and in The Yahoes, with Paul Gartner and Pam Lund. His music has been featured on a commercial for ABC-TV, the Outdoor Life Network, and The Crook & Chase Show on the Nashville Network. He has also performed at the Kennedy Center, the Oldsongs Festival, Hostos Community College of NYU in the Bronx, The Appalachian String Band Festival at Clifftop, and The Calliope Emerging Legends Concert Series in Pittsburgh. Now, you can find Doug performing with Paul Gartner in their duo, Born Old.

Stroud, a Greenbrier County native, plays the fiddle with the Allegheny Hellbenders string band and is a member of the Morgantown Friends of Old-Time Music and Dance. She graduated from Hiram College in Hiram, Ohio in 2010 with a B.A. of Political Science, French, and Music. Stroud is currently an apprentice under Van Gundy through the West Virginia Humanities Council apprenticeship program.

