Martinsburg, W.Va., showcases efforts in quality of life improvement with $27 million reinvestment

By Breanna Francis, The Journal of Martinsburg

MARTINSBURG — Among various projects in both utility and beautification, the City of Martinsburg said it has invested over $27 million back into the city in fiscal year 2019-20.

Martinsburg Town Square is seen during a Fridays @5 concert in June. Journal photo by Ron Agnir







According to City Manager Mark Baldwin, with a total of $23,799,464 from reserve accounts, the general fund and the sales tax fund and an additional $3,338,626 in funds matched by the state, the total reinvestment into the city is $27,138,090.

Baldwin said this much reinvestment shows the city’s efforts to giving back to the community.

“Through the many projects that are on the drawing board, ongoing or planned, the bottom line is there is almost $23.8 million in city-related funds and an additional $27.1 worth of investment in Martinsburg with these projects,” Baldwin said. “That’s job creation and community development which ties into economic development. Even as small as window improvements in the city hall building is an investment in our downtown property and buildings that serve the community.”