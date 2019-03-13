Marshall wins designation as a research institution
By TAYLOR STUCK
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall University’s new classification as an “R-2” research institution places the university in the same category as prestigious research universities like Wake Forest and Baylor, and officials hope it will help attract even more talented minds to Huntington.
John Maher, vice president for research at Marshall, said he thinks the new designation from the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education will have an impact on faculty and student recruitment.
“We’ve known all along that Marshall was (in the same category as other prestigious institutions), but obtaining that designation really broadcasts in a very quantitative way that Marshall is in that category,” he said.
