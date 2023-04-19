Marshall University’s Prevention Empowerment Partnership to host ‘Drug Take-Back Day’ on Saturday

WV Press Release Sharing

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Prevention Empowerment Partnership (PEP), an initiative of Marshall University’s Center of Excellence for Recovery, housed within the Marshall University Research Corporation, will host the National Drug Take Back Day in partnership with the Huntington Police Department, Cabell County Sheriff’s Department and Marshall University School of Pharmacy.

The National Drug Take-Back Day will take place on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations: Walgreen’s, 111 4th Avenue, Huntington; Drug Emporium, 3 East Mall Rd., Barboursville; Huntington Police Department, 675 10th St., Huntington; QRT office, 1133 20th St., Huntington.

The National Drug Take-Back Day aids in the prevention of medication abuse and theft by ridding homes of potentially dangerous medications that are expired, unused and unwanted. Sites cannot accept personal care items, needles or sharps, liquid injectables, illegal drugs, thermometers and other mercury items, hydrogen peroxide or inhalers. The service is free and anonymous; no questions are asked.

Last fall, Americans turned in 324 tons of prescription drugs at more than 4,902 sites operated by the DEA with 4,340 state and local law enforcement partners. Overall, in its 22 previous Take Back events, the DEA and its partners have taken in over 16 million pounds of medication.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Survey on Drug Use and Health shows, year after year, that most misused and abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including someone else’s medication being stolen from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines—flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash — pose potential safety and health hazards.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the April 22nd Take Back Day event, go to www.DEATakeBack.com or contact Angela Saunders, director of PEP, by phone at 304-552-3528.