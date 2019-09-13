Marshall University Board of Governors approves 9% pay raise for President Gilbert

By TAYLOR STUCK, The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON – The Marshall University Board of Governors on Thursday approved a $40,000 salary increase for President Jerome Gilbert, who had previously declined raises when they were granted to faculty and staff the past two years.

The raise roughly equals what Gilbert would be making had he accepted previous raises, bringing his salary to $470,000 a year.

“We are proud of the direction he is taking the university, and we want him here for a long time,” said board Chairman James Bailes.

Gilbert’s contract was extended by the board in 2017. It ends July 15, 2022. The decision to increase Gilbert’s salary came after an executive session. …

