Marshall University announces launch of new E-Bike share program: Rolling Thunder Bike Share

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University has announced the launch of an innovative new transportation option for its campus community – the Rolling Thunder Bike Share program.

In partnership with Charleston Mobility, a leading mobility solutions provider based in Charleston, South Carolina, the university will welcome a fleet of 60 cutting-edge e-bikes and six rental hubs to campus at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 27.

The bike share program marks a significant step forward in enhancing campus mobility – while also supporting sustainable travel options.

“We’re excited to launch the new Rolling Thunder Bike Share for Marshall’s students, faculty, and staff,” said Amy Parsons-White, sustainability manager at Marshall University. “The bike share will offer free alternative transportation to those needing to get around campus or downtown.”

To celebrate the launch, representatives from Charleston Mobility will be on campus to introduce the new program to students. The event will feature giveaways, prizes, important safety information, and specifics on how the free bike rental program will work.

The introduction of the bike share program builds on the success of previous bike share initiatives at Marshall.

Parsons-White said given the popularity of past programs, the university anticipates that the new option will be a welcomed addition to campus – especially considering that, unlike the previous program, these bikes are entirely powered by electricity.

WHO: Marshall University and Charleston Mobility



WHAT: Announcement of new e-bike program

WHEN: 3 p.m., Wednesday, March 27

WHERE: Memorial Student Center Plaza

About Charleston Mobility

Charleston Mobility, headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, is a pioneer in mobility solutions. Focusing on innovation and sustainability, it is dedicated to enhancing urban transportation through cutting-edge technology and community-focused initiatives.