Marshall Health Network performs West Virginia’s first Stryker Hinge revision knee replacement 

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Orthopaedic surgeons at Marshall Health Network recently performed the state’s first Stryker Triathlon® Hinge revision knee replacement.

“The Triathlon Hinge expands a surgeon’s options when faced with a difficult or complex revision knee surgery. The Hinge interfaces seamlessly with the other line of primary and revision knee implants, which we offer at Marshall Orthopaedics,” said Matthew W. Bullock, D.O., MPT, orthopaedic surgeon and associate professor at Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.

Bullock, who performed the surgery at Cabell Huntington Hospital, reported that patient Richard Ross is making excellent progress during his three-month recovery post-surgery. Ross required revision surgery after his revision knee replacement became infected.

“With this surgery, my quality of life is so much better. Now I’m able to get back on the elliptical and bike with my grandchildren,” said Ross. “Dr. Bullock made me feel comfortable and was caring throughout the procedure.”

Patients who experience a failed knee replacement or significant bone break around an old implant would be the most likely candidates for the Hinge. Due to an initial limited release of the Hinge implant, Bullock and fellow Marshall orthopaedic surgeon Alexander Caughran, M.D., assistant professor, are two of only a handful of surgeons across the country to have access to it.

As part of an academic health system, both orthopaedic surgeons are currently directing their research efforts toward the applied use of robotic arm-assisted technology for revision surgery. Their most recent study, published earlier this year in Arthroscopy Today, found that using a computer system helps ensure better fit and positioning of the implant, resulting in greater function of the knee replacement.

“As a regional leader in robotic knee replacement surgery for primary and revision cases, improving the overall patient experience is our number one goal as we explore new technologies,” Caughran said. “Additionally, the Hinge system enables us to expand our revision knee replacement research with advanced robotic systems.”

As a result of increased accuracy and precision, Bullock and Caughran perform all of their knee replacements – primary and revision – using robotic assistance. Bullock and Caughran offer Hinge revision knee replacements exclusively at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

For appointments or referrals, call Marshall Orthopaedics at 304-691-1262.

Feature image caption: Dr. Matthew Bullock (right), orthopaedic surgeon, with patient Richard Ross, who received the first Stryker Hinge revision knee replacement in West Virginia