Marshall Health, Marshall University and Mountain Health Network boards approve new name for integrated academic health system 

WV Press Release Sharing

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall Health, Marshall University and Mountain Health Network governing boards earlier this month voted unanimously to approve a single name for the newly integrated academic health system — Marshall Health Network, Inc.

Leaders from the three organizations will discuss the integration and evolution of the new health system during the West Virginia Chamber Business Summit later this week in White Sulphur Springs.

The integrated academic health system will consist of Mountain Health Network’s four hospitals: Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Mary’s Medical Center, Hoops Family Children’s Hospital and Rivers Health; its ambulatory facilities, medical offices and employed physician practices; and Marshall Health’s physician practice and its facilities.

The adoption of the Marshall brand allows for the next step in realizing the vision of an integrated academic health system. Marshall Health Network best reflects the shared purpose of the three entities, while also unifying their identities and reaffirming their strength as a collective, harnessing the full potential of their focus on education, clinical care and research.

The three entities are continuing their due diligence and are working toward a definitive agreement by Oct. 1. A staff and community event will be held later this fall to celebrate the agreement’s completion.

###

About Marshall University

Marshall University is a comprehensive public university with a rich history as one of the oldest institutions of higher learning in West Virginia. Founded in 1837, Marshall University advances the public good through innovative, accredited educational programs. With a student population of close to 12,000 students, Marshall offers more than 150 undergraduate, graduate and professional degree programs and is designated as a Carnegie Institute R2 high research activity university.

About Marshall Health

Marshall Health is the clinical enterprise of Marshall University and its Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. Marshall Health brings together leading clinicians and researchers to provide world-class care throughout southern West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky. With more

than 420 providers in 75 areas of primary and specialty care, Marshall Health’s impact extends throughout the region through more than 40 outpatient clinics in 13 counties and telemedicine. To learn more, visit marshallhealth.org.

About Mountain Health

Mountain Health Network is a West Virginia-based not-for-profit health delivery system comprised of Cabell Huntington Hospital, a 303-bed teaching hospital for Marshall University Schools of Medicine, Pharmacy and Nursing; St. Mary’s Medical Center, a 393-bed teaching hospital that operates St. Mary’s Schools of Nursing, Respiratory Care and Medical Imaging; Hoops Family Children’s Hospital, a 72-bed pediatric specialty hospital within Cabell Huntington Hospital; HIMG, an 80-member multi-specialty physician group; and Rivers Health, a 101 acute-bed hospital. Mountain Health is committed to improving the health and well-being of over one million children and adults in 40 counties in West Virginia, southern Ohio, and eastern Kentucky through understanding, respecting, and meeting their needs. For more information, visit www.mountainhealthnetwork.org.