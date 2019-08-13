Marion County, W.Va., School board struggles to fill teaching positions; no applicants

By Eddie Trizzino, Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – It’s not unusual for there to be open teaching positions before the start of the school year.

What is unusual is for the positions to have few to no applicants, which the Marion County Board of Education discussed Monday, because that is exactly the case with some available jobs as the school year approaches.

“We’re seeing that sometimes we’ve posted a job three or four times and we haven’t had an applicant, or we’re getting just one applicant,” said Randy Farley, superintendent of Marion County Schools. “In the past, we would get several for each of the positions but that’s not happening this year.”

According to Farley, there are various teaching positions open across several of the schools in the county, but the majority are in elementary teaching positions, which is a detail he can’t explain. The issue is one the superintendent and board plan to address continually as it comes up. …

