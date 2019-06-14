Marijuana testing required for free community college in W.Va., presidents get raises

By Ryan Quinn, Charleston Gazette-Mail

ROANOKE, W.Va. — West Virginians will have to pass drug tests, including for marijuana, to be eligible for a new program for free tuition at the state’s public community colleges.

Along with hearing about that policy Thursday, the state Community and Technical College System’s board also approved, in voice votes with no nays heard, new contracts or just pay raises for six community college presidents.

Among those votes, the board approved a three-year extension of BridgeValley Community and Technical College President Eunice Bellinger’s contract, at a $154,200 annual salary.

Senate Bill 1, the law that created the West Virginia Invests free tuition program, requires students to pay for and pass drug tests before each semester in which they want free tuition. The legislation didn’t specify what types of drugs must be tested for. …

